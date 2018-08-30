Squash: Chaloner on Cayman’s silver in Mixed Doubles, competitive singles semis

We catch up with Cayman Islands National Squash Association (CINSA) Technical Director Mark Chaloner who gives us his thoughts on the performance of Cameron Stafford and Marlene West after Cayman’s 11-8, 11-9 loss in the finals of the Mixed Doubles Wednesday (29 August) at the XXVIII Pan American Squash Championships.

Stafford & West are the first mixed doubles duo in Cayman Islands history to play in a Pan American Squash Championship final.

Chaloner, a former World No. 7, also gives us his thoughts on the semifinals of the Men’s Singles between 8-time Caribbean champion, Jamaican Chris Binnie, and American Chris Hanson. The Jamaican won 3-11, 5-11, 14-12, 11-1, 11-8, setting up a finals match against World No. 11 Diego Elias of Peru.

This will be the first game ever between Elias and Binnie.

