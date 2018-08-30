Tomlinson Furniture
Squash: Chaloner on Cayman’s silver in Mixed Doubles, competitive singles semis

August 29, 2018
Jordan Armenise
We catch up with Cayman Islands National Squash Association (CINSA) Technical Director Mark Chaloner who gives us his thoughts on the performance of Cameron Stafford and Marlene West after Cayman’s 11-8, 11-9 loss in the finals of the Mixed Doubles Wednesday (29 August) at the XXVIII Pan American Squash Championships.

Stafford & West are the first mixed doubles duo in Cayman Islands history to play in a Pan American Squash Championship final.

Chaloner, a former World No. 7, also gives us his thoughts on the semifinals of the Men’s Singles  between 8-time Caribbean champion, Jamaican Chris Binnie, and American Chris Hanson. The Jamaican won 3-11, 5-11, 14-12, 11-1, 11-8, setting up a finals match against World No. 11 Diego Elias of Peru.

This will be the first game ever between Elias and Binnie.

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role with his hometown team, where he was able to collaborate and produce unique video content using the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasters & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and and Cream Productions.

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

