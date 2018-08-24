Squash: Kelly confident ahead of XXVIII Pan Am Championships

We catch up with Cayman Islands National Squash Association’s (CINSA) Jake Kelly ahead of the XXVIII Pan American Squash Championships.

With a field of 160 athletes from a record 20 countries, Kelly said he’s hopeful the tournament brings new faces to the South Sound Squash Club.

“It means a big deal. We’ve been a big community for a long time, since the late 80’s. Hopefully, we can get a swell in membership, and a swell in interest in the sport after this tournament.”

Kelly, who was apart of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games team, and the runner-up at the 2018 Cayman Islands national championship, says he’s confident in his abilities against a strong field of men’s players.

“Very excited. We’ve put in a lot of work, a lot of games, simulating matches. Just trying to push ourselves because the quality will be a lot higher than we are used to. I’ve worked on some specific things that I think I’ve improved on greatly over the season.”

The XXVIII Pan American Squash Championships officially kicks off Sunday (26 August) with the opening ceremonies at the Grand Cayman Marriott. Play will begin Monday (27 August) at the South Sound Squash Club until Saturday 1st September. The competition features 160 athletes from a record 20 countries, and is being held in the Caribbean for the first time.

