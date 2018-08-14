Squash: Stafford plans for success at XXVIII Pan American Squash Championships

Four-time Cayman Islands National Squash Association champion Cameron Stafford is ready for the XXVIII Pan American Squash Championships.

After playing in both the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and the Central American & Caribbean Games, Stafford says he’s peaking at the right time.

Cayman will host the tournament for the first time ever August 26th-September 1st at the South Sound Squash Club.

About the tournament:

Cayman will host a record 20 countries and 160 athletes including:

Argentina

Barbados

Bermuda

Brazil

British Virgin Islands

Canada

Cayman Islands

Chile

Colombia

Ecuador

El Salvador

Guyana

Guatemala

Jamaica

Mexico

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Trinidad & Tobago

USA

This will be a week of top doubles, singles and team squash events! It brings players from all rankings of the Professional Squash tour (PSA), including some in the top 20! Diego Elias of Peru is currently ranked world #11, Miguel Rodriguez of Colombia is currently ranked world #6, Amanda Sobhy of USA is currently ranked world #18 and Samantha Teran of Mexico who was formerly ranked world #11.

The tournament format has seven gold medals at stake in:

– men’s and women’s individual championships,

– men’s, women’s and mixed doubles championships

– men’s and women’s team championships

Visit https://panamsquash2018.com/ for event information and live streaming! Matches will start at 9:00 AM and run until approximately 9:00 p.m.

