Squash: West ready for XXVIII Pan Am Champs as tournament approaches

Cayman Islands National Squash Association (CINSA) veteran Marlene West is ready to put her best up against the region’s top squash players starting Sunday (26 August) on the opening day of the XXVIII Pan American Squash Championships.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had anything here of this magnitude. The team is very excited, and it’s great to see all the buzz around the club and the improvements that are happening.”

In June, West returned to singles play to win the 2018 Cayman Islands national championship. West was also apart of the Women’s team that won bronze at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games. West says she will defer to the team needs once play begins.

“If I’m being honest, I returned to individual play to play doubles, depending on our strategy, I may not play in the individuals. We’d like to get some of the younger players in there.”

Speaking at the ‘Beat The Team’ fundraiser, an event where newer players got the chance to play national team members with a handicap, West says the infusion of new faces at the club, including juniors, is a promising sign that interest is building across Cayman.

“People that don’t normally play squash are learning about the sport, and are excited for us. The more we speak about the tournament, the more we talk about it players like Miguel (Rodriguez), you can see the excitement building.”

