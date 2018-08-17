Stiffer penalties proposed for sexual child abuse

Stiffer penalties are coming for anyone caught sexually abusing children.

The proposed changes are just one of several pieces of legislation heading to the Cayman Brac sitting of the Legislative Assembly next month. Government is seeking legislation to make things like sexting a child illegal, it’s one of 8 new offences proposed under amendments to the Penal Code. Government is proposing a ten-year minimum sentence for sexual offences against children, something Opposition MLAs Anthony Eden and Chris Saunders have been pushing for through their Private Member motion.

“We have already seen too many predators getting a slap on the wrist in our opinion in terms of some of the terms being metted out.

Changes to Cayman’s penal code are being proposed, including adding 8 new sexual abuse offenses like sending a sexual communication to minors, abusing a position of trust. This is an offence that is not only limited to family but anyone who cares for, trains, supervises or is in charge of a child.

“So it’s very high time for us to send a very strong message that our children are off-limits. You look at our children, you look at stuff you are not supposed to be doing, you have thoughts you are bot supposed to be having, guess what? You are going away for a long time.”

Mister Saunders says while he agrees with the legislation he doesn’t believe it goes far enough to protect children from sexual predators.

“What we have right now is that while we have sentence of 10, 12 years we still see people still getting 6 months, 2 years and 3 years type sentences, so we want them to serve minimum so that a very strong language is sent that our children are off-limits.”

He says due to a death in Mister Eden’s family the opposition has held off discussion on the proposed changes for now.

