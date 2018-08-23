Suspicious house fire in Prospect under investigation

An apartment building housing nine people, including a baby, goes up in flames and tenants suspect arson. Fire Services have not confirmed that, but they continue investigating the blaze that occurred on Almond Avenue just off Marina Drive. Charlton Chambers said something’s not right about Tuesday night’s (21 August) fire at this residence off Marina Drive in Prospect is suspicious.

“I came out here and the place smelled like gas, a couple minutes after that, the power went out and then a couple minutes just before the fire truck came and we saw the roof on fire,” said Mr. Chambers.

He is one of nine tenants of the home where blaze took place. Prospect MLA Austin Harris said he and the Ministry of Community Affairs are trying to help those affected.

“Together with the chief officer for the Ministry of community affairs who has oversight over the needs assessment unit, we were successful in finding temporary accommodations for all of those who were impacted,” said Mr. Harris.

Mr. Harris said he spoke with the owner of the property and he was told the fire was deliberate.

“So the landlord of the property was on sight, the landlord felt that this was arson, as a matter of fact, he said to me in his words this may have been the second such attempt.”

One tenant, who asked for his identity to be protected given the circumstances of the fire, recounted what he saw.

“Me and two other guys walked around the house with a flashlight and stuff. I didn’t see anybody but we saw the mesh cut out, the door kick in, the glass door slide right open, the mattress had gasoline, the floor had gasoline…everything.”

The Red Cross also provided some assistance to the affected tenants.

