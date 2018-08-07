Swimming: Records fall at ISCA Summer Senior Championships

Swimmers representing the Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) returned home Monday (6 August) sporting new hardware and a number of new records after competing 31st July-4th August at the International Swim Coaches Association (ISCA) Summer Senior Championships, held at the North Shore Aquatics Centre in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Leading the way once again was 12-year old Jillian Crooks. The Camana Bay Aquatic Club standout won gold in the Girls 11-12 50-metre freestyle, breaking her newly minted CIASA and national record with a time of 27.25 seconds.

Just one month ago, Crooks set a Central American and Caribbean Swimming Confederation record in the event with a time of 27.46 seconds.

16-year old Alison Jackson took CIASA’s second individual medal, a bronze in the Girls Under-16 100-metre freestyle with a time of 58.58 seconds. Jackson and Crooks teamed with Kyra Rabess and Stephanie Royston to win bronze in the Girls Under-16 200-metre relay (1:51.15).

For the boys, 14-year old Corey Frederick-Westerborg rewrote the record books, setting three new CIASA and national records. The Stingray Swim Club standout now holds records in the Boys 13-14 50 breast (33.69) 100 fly (1:00.85) and 100 free (56.41). Frederick-Westerborg’s record in the 100 fly was previously held by Olympian Shaune Fraser since 2002.

Frederick-Westerborg, along with Zachary Moore, Jake Bailey and Jordan Crooks also won silver in the Under-16 Boys 200-metre freestyle relay (1:40.42).

