TechCayman launched, aim to jump start a local digital economy

August 10, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
2 Min Read

A new tech venture aims to open Cayman’s economy to opportunities in the digital technology.
TechCayman was launched last afternoon (9 August) with the formal signing of an agreement between Tech City and the Cayman Islands Government.
Commerce Minister Hon. Joey Hew welcomed the venture saying he wants Cayman to be the silicone valley of the Caribbean and attract innovation companies.
He said under the TechCayman agreement concessions will be made to cut red tape to make that happen.
“Our goal here and the agreement we have is to make it as easy as possible, within our legal framework, for these companies to either relocate here or to form here,” Mr. Hew said at the signing of the agreement.
Those behind TechCayman said Cayman did not have the proper laws in place to start the venture sooner, but that has changed.
“Today Cayman Islands has a world-class copyright, trademark and patent law infrastructure in place so an entrepreneur such as myself, I will feel very comfortable and happy to start a company here,” said Samir Mitra of TechCayman.
He said the plan is to have a presence in Cayman Brac and build a Google-type campus here eventually so they can foster collaboration in the tech industry.

About the author

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

