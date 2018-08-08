Tennis: Wilkinson continues fund raising ahead of senior year at IMG Academy

17-year old Jade Wilkinson is gearing up for what she hopes is a full academic year at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The junior tennis star joined the popular school in January as a Dart Minds Inspired scholar with assistance from the school. Her family began raising money to keep her in the school.

“This year is really important to go back, the coaches want me to come back so we can work on getting into college together. There you can continue practicing, staying in contact with college coaches.”

Wilkinson says she’s improved her game, and coaches have noticed.

“They were impressed with my work effort. They think my attitude has changed. I am working even harder now, they’re just impressed I’m always trying to get better with something in mind everyday.”

Over the summer, Wilkinson received her first International Tennis Federation points in a grade-five junior tournament.

“In Cuba, I got my first ITF points, so now I’m ranked on the ITF Tour. In Jamaica, I lost to the number one seed who actually goes to IMG, so it was kind of unlucky but she is a really good tournament and I played really good.”

Here’s hoping she can continue her dream in a sport she loves.

To learn about Jade Wilkinson’s efforts to stay at IMG Academy, visit the link below:

https://www.gofundme.com/jadewilkinson

