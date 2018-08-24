Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
Environment News

The Poindexter roadway closed during the school term in the mornings

August 23, 2018
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

Poindexter road in Prospect will be closed from tomorrow morning (August 24) as preparation for the new school year begins. Police said the closure is needed to address impending traffic woes in the eastern districts. Last year police closed the roads off to morning traffic for public safety, following complaints from residents about speeding in the area of prospect. Police media officer Jodi-ann Powery said people are going to have to use the bypass.

“The prospect road Poindexter is going to be close to anyone who does not live in that area or people who are dropping off their children to the pre-school in that area as well, everyone else will have to take Shamrock road or go through the east-west arterial bypass.”

The Poindexter roadway will be closed to morning traffic during the school term.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Clean Gas – Break Free
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: