The Poindexter roadway closed during the school term in the mornings

Poindexter road in Prospect will be closed from tomorrow morning (August 24) as preparation for the new school year begins. Police said the closure is needed to address impending traffic woes in the eastern districts. Last year police closed the roads off to morning traffic for public safety, following complaints from residents about speeding in the area of prospect. Police media officer Jodi-ann Powery said people are going to have to use the bypass.

“The prospect road Poindexter is going to be close to anyone who does not live in that area or people who are dropping off their children to the pre-school in that area as well, everyone else will have to take Shamrock road or go through the east-west arterial bypass.”

The Poindexter roadway will be closed to morning traffic during the school term.

