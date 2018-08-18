Therapist concerned about US opioid crisis

Local psychotherapist, Sutton Burke, has said she is concerned that the opioid epidemic currently affecting the US may become a problem in Cayman.

Ms. Burke says while abuse of opiates is not yet serious in Cayman, with the US just an hour away, it is something that we should pay attention to.

“Right now,” she said, “we aren’t seeing this huge problem in Cayman with opiates. I really want to prevent that problem from getting bigger than where it’s at. Because with that problem comes so much distress for people, for families, for society, for crime. So much changes when that comes.”

Opioids are contained in many prescription painkillers as well as MDMA, an illegal recreational drug.

