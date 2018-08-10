Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
Weather

Thundershowers a possibility in Joe Avary’s 9-10 August forecast

August 9, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

Synopsis:

 

Moderate winds and seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a high system over the western Atlantic Ocean. Radar images show isolated showers northwest of Grand Cayman moving towards the west.
 
 
 
 

  • Thu

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers today,and 30% chance of late night showers and possible thunder.

    90°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers today,and 30% chance of late night showers and possible thunder.

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots today, 5 to 10 knots tonight.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet with higher swells along the south coast today.

  • Fri

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of early morning and late night showers.

    90°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of early morning and late night showers.

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots today, 5 to 10 knots tonight.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

  • Sat

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    90°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    Easterly at 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  • Sun

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of evening showers.

    90°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of evening showers.

    WINDS

    Easterly at 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

  • Mon

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning and late night showers.

    90°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning and late night showers.

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: