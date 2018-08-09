RCIPS training officer John Percival says 100 potential recruits have applied to join Cayman’s police service, but he’s hoping more apply so the organisation can increase the number of Caymanians wearing the white and blue uniform. Tonight (8 August) Mr. Percival joined Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine to discuss the RCIPS’s push for local recruits. The deadline to apply is Friday 10 August.
Top Story: 100 potential recruits sign up for the RCIPS
August 8, 2018
1 Min Read
