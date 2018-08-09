Tomlinson Furniture
Top Story: 100 potential recruits sign up for the RCIPS

August 8, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
RCIPS training officer John Percival says 100 potential recruits have applied to join Cayman’s police service, but he’s hoping more apply so the organisation can increase the number of Caymanians wearing the white and blue uniform. Tonight (8 August) Mr. Percival joined Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine to discuss the RCIPS’s push for local recruits. The deadline to apply is Friday 10 August.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

