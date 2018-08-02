As of 8.30 a.m. today (01 August) the Immigration Department kicked off its amnesty for certain offences here in Cayman. Tonight Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales explored why Immigration took this step and what they hope to achieve from it. Joining him for the discussion was deputy Chief Immigration Officer Gary Wong and Immigration officer Marco Thompson.
Top Story: Breaking down the Department of Immigration amnesty
August 1, 2018
1 Min Read
