Top Story: Dealing with NAU rental payment delays

August 29, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Government plans to address the nagging problem of delays in Needs Assessment Unit (NAU) rental payments and Community Affairs Councilor Austin Harris says a direct deposits system is being rolled out to address this problem. On Wednesday (29 August) Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath sat down with Mr. Harris to discuss this issue and how Government proposes to deal with those on NAU assistance who do not keep up their end of the bargain when it comes to caring for the properties they are placed in.

Reshma Ragoonath

