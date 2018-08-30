Government plans to address the nagging problem of delays in Needs Assessment Unit (NAU) rental payments and Community Affairs Councilor Austin Harris says a direct deposits system is being rolled out to address this problem. On Wednesday (29 August) Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath sat down with Mr. Harris to discuss this issue and how Government proposes to deal with those on NAU assistance who do not keep up their end of the bargain when it comes to caring for the properties they are placed in.
-
Top Story: Dealing with NAU rental payment delays
August 29, 2018
1 Min Read
