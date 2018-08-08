Tomlinson Furniture
Top Story: Exploring Cayman’s economic reality

August 7, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Tonight Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales sat down with George Town MLA Kenneth Bryan to discuss Cayman’s current economic status, the Cruise Berthing facility project and much more.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

