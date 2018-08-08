Tonight Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales sat down with George Town MLA Kenneth Bryan to discuss Cayman’s current economic status, the Cruise Berthing facility project and much more.
-
Share This!
Top Story: Exploring Cayman’s economic reality
August 7, 2018
1 Min Read
You may also like
News
A tale of two economies in Cayman?
August 7, 2018
Business • Culture • Environment • News • Politics
Save Cayman voices dredging concerns in revised port plans
August 7, 2018
Environment • News • Politics
Suckoo calls for more transparency in Port project
August 7, 2018
About the author
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.