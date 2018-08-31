Top Story: How to spot signs of mental health troubles

The Alex Panton Foundation, together with the Community Affairs Ministry, has launched a series of community presentations regarding self-harm and suicidal thoughts. The intent is to educate parents, professionals and the community on a whole about the issue. On Thursday night (30 August) Clinical psychologist Dr. Catherine Day and Hailee Robinson from the Alex Panton Foundation joined Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine to talk about warning signs to look out for if your child is in trouble.

To learn more visit: https://alexpantonfoundation.ky/2018/08/05/apf-and-ministry-of-community-affairs-community-outreach-initiative/

