The Cayman Islands Hospital is expanding the age of children accessing their services. Children up to sixteen can now attend clinics. Wednesday (15 August) Cayman 27’s Dr. Taylor Burrowes sat down with Clinical Head of the Pediatrics Department Dr. Chela Lamsee-Ebanks to discuss the changes and other improvements planned for the Pediatrics Ward.
-
Share This!
Top Story: Improvements at CI Hospital Pediatrics ward
August 15, 2018
1 Min Read
You may also like
Business • Culture • Environment • News
Manderson defends decision to open up RCIPS recruitment
August 15, 2018
Crime • News
Vehicle break-ins continue, 2 reported Monday, 1 theft recorded
August 15, 2018
News
Overstayer misses out on amnesty
August 15, 2018
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.