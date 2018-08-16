Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
News

Top Story: Improvements at CI Hospital Pediatrics ward

August 15, 2018
Add Comment
nataliebriggs
1 Min Read

The Cayman Islands Hospital is expanding the age of children accessing their services. Children up to sixteen can now attend clinics. Wednesday (15 August) Cayman 27’s Dr. Taylor Burrowes sat down with Clinical Head of the Pediatrics Department Dr. Chela Lamsee-Ebanks to discuss the changes and other improvements planned for the Pediatrics Ward.

About the author

View All Posts

nataliebriggs

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Clean Gas – Break Free
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: