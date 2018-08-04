Tomlinson Furniture
Top Story: Suckoo addresses concerns on petition pushing for Caymanian Governor

August 3, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Deputy Opposition Leader Alva Suckoo has taken issue with an anonymous petition pushing for a Caymanian Governor. While he says he was not opposed to a Caymanian holding the post or even acting Governor Hon. Franz Manderson taking up the post permanently he says he is worried about a suspicious undercurrent for independence that the petition brings. He addressed the issue during an interview with Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

