UK MPs want chopper hub for Cayman, says it would be perfect for disaster relief

August 7, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
UK Member of Parliament Col. Bob Stewart says Cayman is in a prime geo-location to be a hub for hurricane relief efforts in the region.
Col. Stewart was among four MPs visiting Cayman last week. He said the UK government should look at increasing Cayman’s helicopter quota so we can better help our neighbours should a hurricane hit.
“All four of us are actually quite taken by the idea of actually helping to make Grand Cayman a hub for helicopters or for disaster relief. It seems a perfect location to do it,” said Mr. Stewart,
MP for Beckenham.

He said he will be making a recommendation to the UK to consider increasing resources to create the regional hurricane hub.

Reshma Ragoonath



Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

