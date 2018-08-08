UK opens Overseas Territories inquiry, invites public comment on UK relations

The UK’s Foreign Affairs parliamentary committee has opened an inquiry into the relationship between Britain and its overseas territories.

Issues from differences in financial transparency to same-sex marriage are part of the basis for the inquiry.

“The relationship between Britain and her Overseas Territories is one that has a lot changed over many decades and after Brexit this relationship is going to change again. How should Britain have a relationship with the overseas territories that govern themselves but are part of the United Kingdom? That is a big question for all of us and one that we are going to be looking at as the Foreign Affairs committee coming up over the next year,” said Mr. Tom Tugendhat, UK MP.

The committee is inviting written submissions on the future of the UK/OT relationship.

To send your submission go to: https://www.parliament.uk/business/committees/committees-a-z/commons-select/foreign-affairs-committee/inquiries1/parliament-2017/inquiry13/commons-written-submission-form/

