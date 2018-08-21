Uniforms for public schools, Education Ministry wants students to “Take Pride”

A new initiative from the Education Ministry will see re-enforcement of its school dress policy.

In a release, the ministry said its “Take Pride in Your Stride” is aimed at getting students to dress appropriately for school. The dress code will be in effect for all government schools.

Monday (20 August) we took to the streets to get views on the Ministry’s plan and most welcomed the new initiative.

Some of the stipulations are:

Uniforms should be properly fitting.

Skirts are required to be knee length and not above the knee •Pants are to be worn at waist height and shirts should be tucked in.

No undergarments should be exposed or visible through the uniform.

All students are required to wear black shoes/sneakers that do not contain other colours.

Boots, sandals and slippers are not allowed.

Students are permitted to wear a watch. No other jewellery is allowed.

Items that display connection with gangs are not allowed e.g. badges, tattoos, colours or tagging.

Hair of female students should be groomed. Hair is required to be a natural colour, and extremes of hairstyles, such as a Mohawk, shaved lines/words, are not permitted. No beads should be worn in the hair.

In keeping with the cultural norms of the Cayman Islands, hair of male students should be cut short. Hair is required to be a natural colour, and extremes of hairstyles, such as a Mohawk, shaved lines/words, are not permitted.

Shaved eyebrows are not permitted.

Makeup, nail polish and false nails are not permitted.

The ministry said parents should speak to principals at their individual schools if their child wears dreadlocks. All such hairstyles will be considered on a case by case basis.

For a full list of school dress code requirements, visit the Ministry’s website at: education.gov.ky

