Weather forecast 17-19 August

August 17, 2018
Kevin Morales
Isolated thundershowers are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as the upper level flow supports localized showers over the Cayman area. Radar image show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.

Saturday (18 August) we’ll see partly cloudy skies becoming cloudy at times with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast at 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Similar conditions are expected through Sunday (19 August). 

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

