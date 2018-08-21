Isolated showers and thunder are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a tropical wave moves over the western Caribbean. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman moving west.
Weather forecast 20-21 August
August 20, 2018
