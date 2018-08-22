Weather forecast 21-22 August

Isolated showers and possible thunder storms are expected across the Cayman Islands area for the next 24 hours as a tropical wave moves over the western Caribbean.

Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area which are moving towards the west.

22 August — Partly cloudy skies becoming cloudy at times with a 40 percent chance of showers and some thunder. Temperatures will rise to the low 90s. Winds will be easterly at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1-to-3 feet.

