Weather forecast for August 13-14

SYNOPSIS:

Isolated showers are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with an induced trough across the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show dissipating isolated showers over the Cayman area. Further east a tropical wave east of Jamaica is expected to move into our area overnight and increase of chances of showers tomorrow.

THE FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F. Winds will be east to northeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

TIDES:

Today: High 11:01 a.m. Low 5:01 p.m. High 11:17 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 5:47 a.m. High 11:58 a.m. Low 5:57 p.m.

SUNSET: 6:53 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:07 a.m. Tomorrow. .

OUTLOOK: is for similar weather conditions through Wednesday morning.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

