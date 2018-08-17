Whistleblower law to expand to cover all entities in Cayman

Changes are on the way to give all whistleblowers protection under the law.

A new amendment to the Whistleblower Protection legislation is seeking to expand safeguards to all employees and employers in Cayman Islands.

Currently the 2015 law states its application applies to statutory authorities and government companies.

However government is proposing to repeal that section and clarify it to say:

“For the avoidance of doubt, this law applies to all employees and employers in the islands, including employees and employers of statutory authorities, government companies and private places of employment.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

