Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
News Politics

Whistleblower law to expand to cover all entities in Cayman

August 16, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read
Changes are on the way to give all whistleblowers protection under the law.
A new amendment to the Whistleblower Protection legislation is seeking to expand safeguards to all employees and employers in Cayman Islands.
Currently the 2015 law states its application applies to statutory authorities and government companies.
However government is proposing to repeal that section and clarify it to say:
“For the avoidance of doubt, this law applies to all employees and employers in the islands, including employees and employers of statutory authorities, government companies and private places of employment.”
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas – Break Free
Eclipze Generic
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: