Woman arrested for gambling

A 49-year-old George Town woman remains in police custody Wednesday (15 August) for gambling offences.

According to the RCIPS the woman was arrested during a Customs operation Tuesday (14 August.)

They said Customs officers spotted a small group of people behaving suspiciously on Sound Way in George Town.

Several people scattered when they approached. However, the woman remained. Officers say various sums of cash were found on the woman. Investigations are continuing.

