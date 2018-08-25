Tomlinson Furniture
Wong to stay in position following convictions

August 24, 2018
Kevin Morales
Senior Immigration Officer Garfield “Gary” Wong stays on the job, for now.

Mr. Wong earlier this week was found guilty in traffic court of careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

He was found not guilty of driving under the influence.

The offences stem from a 2013 car crash.

Mr. Wong remained in his position as his case made its way through the courts.

A Government Information Services release on Friday (24 August) confirms Mr. Wong remains in his post as Deputy Chief Immigration Officer but also said the Ministry will revealuate the circumstances once the court’s actions on the matters are settled.

He’s set to be sentenced on 18 September.

