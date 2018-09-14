14 years on – Remembering Hurricane Ivan

Tuesday (11 September) marks the 14th anniversary of the passage of Hurricane Ivan. The Category Five storm left a trail of destruction in its path.

Cayman 27’s Caroline James caught up with the smiling Treats Restaurant team in West Shore Centre. But 14 years ago, when Hurricane Ivan all but destroyed this local business, there was much less to be positive about.

Abdul Hameed, a co-partner in Treats recalled the moment he saw the scale of the damage, “It [Treats] was completely wiped out; the gas tank was on the beach near Royal Palms, nothing was there, the whole thing was wiped out by Ivan.”

The hurricane struck Cayman in 2004, bringing wind, rain and destruction to the island and left two people dead.

Thousands of others, like Abdul Hameed and his family at Treats were affected by Ivan’s paralysing impact.

On Tuesday, he said he’s grateful to his employees and the community for their help and support in getting things back up and running.

He offered some optimism as we face the current hurricane season:

“Always believe in your hard work and teamwork… never give up hope”.

Over at George Town’s National Archive, they too remembered the devastation and have collated newspaper clippings, photographs and DVDs from 2004.

Cayman has re-built since 2004, but as this year’s hurricane season reaches its peak, Ivan will always be a potent reminder of the power of Mother Nature – and her threat to Cayman.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

