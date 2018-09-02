Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
NFL Pick’ems
Crime News

2 Customs workers detained following theft from Customs warehouse

September 6, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Two male Customs employees remain in police custody Thursday (6 September) after being arrested on suspicion of theft and other offences.
The two civilians employees were arrested Wednesday (5 September) in relation to a theft incident at the Customs warehouse, where they are both attached. Details on the incident were not released.
One of the employees is aged 48 from West Bay. He has 25 years service and the other is 31-years-old from George Town. He has 12 years of service. They have been placed on required leave with full pay in accordance with Government policy.
Collector of Customs Charles Clifford said the arrests were the result of a joint Customs and police operation. He said no further comments will be made as the investigation is ongoing.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas – Break Free
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: