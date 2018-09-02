2 Customs workers detained following theft from Customs warehouse

Two male Customs employees remain in police custody Thursday (6 September) after being arrested on suspicion of theft and other offences.

The two civilians employees were arrested Wednesday (5 September) in relation to a theft incident at the Customs warehouse, where they are both attached. Details on the incident were not released.

One of the employees is aged 48 from West Bay. He has 25 years service and the other is 31-years-old from George Town. He has 12 years of service. They have been placed on required leave with full pay in accordance with Government policy.

Collector of Customs Charles Clifford said the arrests were the result of a joint Customs and police operation. He said no further comments will be made as the investigation is ongoing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

