5 held for drug offences in separate incidents

Four Jamaican men are now in police custody following a drug bust on the high seas. It was one of two drug arrests on Friday (7 September.)

According to the RCIPS the four Jamaicans, ages ranging from 31 to 45, were arrested Friday morning on a vessel east of Grand Cayman. Officers of the Air Operations and Joint Marine units were conducting border patrols when they spotted a vessel over 20 miles from shore. They said when they approached the men were seen throwing packages overboard. The packages were recovered. They contained 513 pounds of ganja.

The second incident happened around 6 a.m. Friday at an address off the Esterly Tibbetts highway. A quantity of cocaine and a significant amount of cash were seized. A 33-year-old George Town man was arrested in that incident. All suspects remain in custody.

