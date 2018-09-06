Tomlinson Furniture
6 weekend arrests: 1 held with cocaine, others held for drinking and driving

September 19, 2018
A 30-year-old George Town man remains in custody Wednesday (19 September) after being arrested for various drug offenses. He was among six people held over the weekend in separate incidents. Police said the George Town man was arrested on Walkers Road early Monday (17 September) morning after cocaine was found in his car. He was held on suspicion of possession, consumption of ganja, possession of cocaine with intent to supply and consumption of cocaine.

Five drivers were held for drunk driving between Friday (14 September) night and Sunday (16 September.) In one incident on North Sound Road, a 29-year-old George Town woman was held for DUI, driving without insurance and expired registration. Police said the investigations are continuing.

