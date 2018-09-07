Tomlinson Furniture
7 Mile Shops management responds to security concerns after an armed robbery

September 26, 2018
Seaford Russell jr.
7 Mile Shops management responds to security concerns after an armed robbery happened at one of the shops in the plaza. Wednesday (26 September) we caught up with the plaza management team and they said they are working on security for tenants and their customers.

Their assurances follow concerns raised by Tortuga Rum Company owner Robert Hamaty, whose store was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend. He called for security to be stationed at the plaza. While those at the plaza declined to go on camera they say they are working towards a solution with tenants.Image result for 7 mile shops grand cayman

