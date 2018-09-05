A full slate of fun activities for young readers at Camana Bay for literacy month

September is literacy month at Camana Bay, and Books & Books has a full slate of fun activities to encourage young readers.

This year, Books & Books is getting into the mystery theme, channeling its inner Sherlock Holmes with a scavenger hunt.

Young readers can find eight book titles hidden throughout the grounds at Camana Bay.

It’s just one of the ways books and books is making reading come alive this month…

“We are really keen as a traditional bookstore to promote literacy and work with life. We’ve got some fantastic local authors coming in. We want to link literacy month to reading and to being something fun at Books & Books,” said Simon Watson, Senior Operations Manager at Books & Books.

Books & Books is also giving young readers an opportunity to win special prizes in its advent calendar contest. Entries are accepted through September and October.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

