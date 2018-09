Levi Allen, NICE Programme Manager, has said talks are at an advanced stage for NICE workers to officially become part of the team culling the iguna population.

In a release to media, Health minister, Dwayne Seymour had said the names of high performing persons on the summer project will be passed on to access opportunities in the cull programme.

Mr. Allen confirmed that this would be soon, but he did not provide an exact date.

