AG reveals anti-bullying legislation protection for transgender, gender expression

Attorney General Sam Bulgin revealed that draft anti-bullying legislation includes protections for transgender individuals and gender expression.

The response to deputy opposition leader Alva Suckoo’s question about the progress on anti-bullying legislation prompted a flurry of questions from other MLA’s as to why the Law Revision Commission included this particular language.

“We are talking about where someone in the workplace who has declared themselves to be a homosexual, and as a result of that have been taunted to death, bullied, as a result of that. That’s what the policy is addressing, nothing else,” said Mr. Bulgin in the LA chamber Thursday afternoon. “We are simply saying that you won’t be able to be bullied, beat up on, set up on, harassed, whatever it is, because you’re black, you’re white, you’re homosexual, you’re short, you’re tall, you’re a Catholic. That’s it.”

Mr. Bulgin said while the Cayman Islands constitution does not explicitly mention gender identity, the European Convention of Human Rights does apply to Cayman.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

