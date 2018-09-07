Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
NFL Pick’ems
Culture News Politics

AG reveals anti-bullying legislation protection for transgender, gender expression

September 6, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read
Attorney General Sam Bulgin revealed that draft anti-bullying legislation includes protections for transgender individuals and gender expression.

The response to deputy opposition leader Alva Suckoo’s question about the progress on anti-bullying legislation prompted a flurry of questions from other MLA’s as to why the Law Revision Commission included this particular language.

“We are talking about where someone in the workplace who has declared themselves to be a homosexual, and as a result of that have been taunted to death, bullied, as a result of that. That’s what the policy is addressing, nothing else,” said Mr. Bulgin in the LA chamber Thursday afternoon. “We are simply saying that you won’t be able to be bullied, beat up on, set up on, harassed, whatever it is, because you’re black, you’re white, you’re homosexual, you’re short, you’re tall, you’re a Catholic. That’s it.”

Mr. Bulgin said while the Cayman Islands constitution does not explicitly mention gender identity, the European Convention of Human Rights does apply to Cayman.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas – Break Free
Eclipze Generic
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: