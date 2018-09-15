Armour Expo 2018 offers advice on how to stay safe online

Hackers are using increasingly sophisticated, targetted means of attack and cyber-security experts are urging all to be mindful of what they post online.

The Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort played host on Wednesday (12 September) to the second annual Armour Expo.

The aim of the conference was to address online safety and security challenges – while also keeping up-to-date with the latest digital developments

Co-founder of ClipTraining.com and ConversationalGeek.com J. Peter Bruzzese explained the issue is “these emails are tailored just right to the individual.”

He said hackers are targetting their victims “by looking at your social media, your Twitter, your Instagram, your Facebook. And if you’re one of these people who likes to share everything, you’re giving the bad guys more information.”

The conference ended on Wednesday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

