Assistance for entrepreneurs in draft National Tourism Plan

With outstanding visitor experiences in mind, the draft National Tourism Plan includes two strategies aimed at assisting tourism entrepreneurs.

The draft plan calls for a public-private Visitor Experience Challenge Fund to help develop new tourism experiences, potentially providing matching grants, business planning and other support.

The National Tourism Plan also aims to improve access to credit for small businesses seeking to develop new visitor experiences with the creation of a credit facility.

“This is something that is a priority in my view because, we have to be able to inspire and people, and let them know what the market is looking for in terms of the tourism product,” said Department of Tourism Deputy Director for Tourism Product Development.

“It’s not just the capital but also support in terms of even, insurance, operational. There are a lot of considerations when you are dealing with tourism on the scale and of the caliber that Cayman now plays in this market,” said Cayman Islands Tourism Association President Theresa Leacock-Broderick.

The public consultation period for the draft National Tourism Plan ends 26 September.

The draft document, and information on how to submit your feedback survey is available to review here.

Download the National Tourism Plan draft here.

