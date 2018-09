18-year old Victor Magalhaes won race two of the Fidelity Fun Run series Saturday (15 September) in George Town.

Magalhaes dropped two seconds from his race one win, finishing in 10 minutes, 25 seconds.

Tiffany Cole was the top female finisher for the second wek in a row finishing eleventh.

“My main goal is to really win this series so I can have three consecutive wins.

Here is a look at your top five finishers:

1st: Victor Magalhaes (10:25)

2nd: Gregley Gayle (10:34)

3rd: Jermaine Brooks (10:39)

4th: Andrew Keast (10:43)

5th: Levi Superville (10:58)

11th: Tiffany Cole (12:04)

View all the results here.

The final race of the Fidelity Series goes Saturday 22 September.

