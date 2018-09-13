Tomlinson Furniture
Athletics: Magalhaes takes Fidelity Fun Run opener

September 12, 2018
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

18-year old Victor Magalhaes took race one of the Fidelity Fun Run series Saturday (8 September) held in George Town.

The 345 Athletics Club member and 2018 CARIFTA delegate said it was a good start to the athletics season.

“As a season opener, or a good training session, I just tried to enjoy it as soon as possible. I’ve been training quite a lot over the summer, so I wanted to come out and see where I’m at, and I finished. I am quite happy because I managed to get my two-mile time down.”

Check out all the results of Race One here.

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role with his hometown team, where he was able to collaborate and produce unique video content using the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasters & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and and Cream Productions.

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

