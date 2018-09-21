Basketball: CIBA names national programme coaching staff

The Cayman Islands Basketball Association (CIBA) announced Wednesday (19 September) the men’s and women’s coaching staff for the upcoming 2019/2020 international season which includes the 2019 Island Games in Gibraltar.

Returning for the men’s staff is Ed Pillot-Rosa and Duran Whittaker. The duo helped lead Cayman to a it’s first gold medal in an 82-80 finals win over Gibraltar at the 2017 Islands Games in Gotland, Sweden.

“We have sufficient talent that are Cayman born players, and talent that is away. We are excited to get the the mixture of young talent and the veteran players and get them together. With how the youth are looking, it is definitely setting the tone for bright things to happen for Cayman Basketball” said Rosa.

For the national women’s team, Wendy Manzaranes returns alongside Cory McGee, who replaces Redvert Ebanks. The women’s last Islands Games medal was a bronze in Guernsey back in 2003.

Both teams will open tryouts in October.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

