Breaking: Sudden death in North Sound

September 2, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Police are currently on the scene of sudden death on North Sound Road in George Town.

Details are limited at the moment, but the RCIPS confirmed to Cayman 27 that a man was found dead a short while ago.

They declined to say more as officers are still out at the site of the incident.

Cayman 27 will be following this developing story. Do check back for updates and remember to tune in to our 6 p.m. newscast tomorrow (3 September) for these and other stories.

 

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

