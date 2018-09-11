Butterfield Coastal cleanup removes piles of trash from Coe Wood Beach

Over the weekend Butterfield Bank teamed up with the Department of Environment (DOE) to put on its second annual Butterfield coastal clean up at Coe Wood beach in Bodden Town. The clean-up effort was part of a simultaneous global effort by the bank which held similar events in various countries where its branches are located. Cayman Butterfield Managing Director Mike McWatt said keeping the environment clean is everyone’s responsibility.

“The ocean is so important to the economy and the communities, so we view this as our civic duty to give back and help with this initiative cause we know how important it is to the tourism product and across the board,” said Mr. McWatt.

According to Mr. McWatt around 627 pounds of garbage was removed from the beach, that includes plastic waste.

