Cayman Brac turtle volunteers release rare leucistic loggerhead hatchlings

Turtle Watch Cayman Brac gave two very special loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings a proper send-off.

Volunteers discovered two leucistic loggerhead hatchlings in a nest last week. As darkness fell, the hatchlings were released into the open sea.

Leucistic turtles have a partial lack of pigmentation, resulting in white or patchy colouration, but aren’t true albinos.

The Department of Environment said it may make their one in one-thousand odds of surviving to adulthood even more tougher.

“This can make them more vulnerable to predators because they are more visible and it can also make them vulnerable to sun damage, we do hope that this little hatchling, that it will develop a film of algae on its shell which may protect it,” said DOE Research Officer Janice Blumenthal.

Leucistic hatchlings are very rare but they have been found on all three islands, including one nest in Grand Cayman this year.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

