Environment News

Cayman Brac turtle volunteers release rare leucistic loggerhead hatchlings

September 25, 2018
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

 

Turtle Watch Cayman Brac gave two very special loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings a proper send-off.

Volunteers discovered two leucistic loggerhead hatchlings in a nest last week. As darkness fell, the hatchlings were released into the open sea.

Leucistic turtles have a partial lack of pigmentation, resulting in white or patchy colouration, but aren’t true albinos.

The Department of Environment said it may make their one in one-thousand odds of surviving to adulthood even more tougher.

“This can make them more vulnerable to predators because they are more visible and it can also make them vulnerable to sun damage, we do hope that this little hatchling, that it will develop a film of algae on its shell which may protect it,” said DOE Research Officer Janice Blumenthal.

Leucistic hatchlings are very rare but they have been found on all three islands, including one nest in Grand Cayman this year.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

