Host Barrie Quappe is joined by Jennifer Ahearn, Chief Officer of the Ministry of Health and Janet Flynn, Policy Advisor to discuss the Draft Healthcare Decisions Bill 2018 and their seek for public input.
-
Share This!
Cayman Now: Draft Healthcare Decisions Bill 2018
September 13, 2018
1 Min Read
You may also like
Cayman Now
Cayman Now: The Journey of Single Motherhood
September 7, 2018
Cayman Now
Cayman Now: Iguana culling programme
September 6, 2018
Cayman Now
Cayman Now: CPR Cayman
September 5, 2018
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.