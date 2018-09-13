Tomlinson Furniture
Cayman Now: Draft Healthcare Decisions Bill 2018

September 13, 2018
Angela Sevilla
1 Min Read

Host Barrie Quappe is joined by Jennifer Ahearn, Chief Officer of the Ministry of Health and Janet Flynn, Policy Advisor to discuss the Draft Healthcare Decisions Bill 2018 and their seek for public input.  

