Chambers of Commerce preps workers on dealing with problem people

The high season is on the horizon and the Chamber of Commerce is putting on its annual training course, teaching staff within the hospitality industry on how to conduct themselves when things get tough. Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Will Pineau said employees who are having problems with their colleagues in the customer service field should keep those problems to themselves.

“So what we try to do is, bring all those different mixes together and try to give them the best practice so that we don’t have confrontations and we can then ultimately deliver good customer service because if you have conflict in your organization, it can actually spill out into your customers and they can clearly see there are conflict people in the organization. When colleagues don’t get along that ultimately leads to a bad feeling among costumers when they come to your business,” said Mr. Pineau.

