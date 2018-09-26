CITA President Theresa Leacock-Broderick joined Cayman 27’s Taylor Burrowes to talk more about the draft National Tourism Plan that is out for public consultation through 26 Serptember.
CITA president breaks down the National Tourism Plan
September 25, 2018
1 Min Read
About the author
Joe Avary
Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky
