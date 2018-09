After finishing 47th in the Emerald Fleet of the 2018 Optimist World Championships in Cyprus, Cayman Islands Sailing Club’s George Hider joins us as our Athlete of the Week.

Hider, 15, competed alongside Matheo Capasso representing the Cayman Islands . The competition features 264 sailors from 61 countries.

Help us congratulate George, our Cayman National Bank Athlete of the Week!

View all the results here.

