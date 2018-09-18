Tomlinson Furniture
CNB Athlete of the Week: Victor Magalhaes, Athletics

September 18, 2018
Jordan Armenise
After back-to-back wins in the Fidelity Fun Run Series, 18-year old Victor Magalhaes’ season is off to a strong start.

The 2018 CARIFTA delegate is looking to build on a successful season that saw him appear in the region’s top amateur competition for the first time.

Help us congratulate Victor, our Cayman National Bank Athlete of the Week.

About the author

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role with his hometown team, where he was able to collaborate and produce unique video content using the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasters & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and and Cream Productions.

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

